Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Saturday 19 June

All three games see Chelsea players representing their nations.

Seven Chelsea stars could feature for their countries on Friday in the European Championships.

England and Scotland played out a goalless draw at Wembley which saw Reece James, Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour all feature - Gilmour picked up the Man of the Match award.

While Mateo Kovacic's Croatia came from behind to draw 1-1 against Czech Republic.

And seven more Blues could feature on Saturday at the Championships.



Which Chelsea players are involved on Saturday 19 June?



Hungary vs France | Group F - Matchday 2

Player/s: Kurt Zouma, N'Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud

Details of the game

Where: Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary

When: Saturday 19 June

Time: Kick-off is at 2pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

Portugal vs Germany | Group F - Matchday 2



Player/s: Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Details of the game

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

When: Saturday 19 June

Time: Kick-off is at 5pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on ITV 1 for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.

Spain vs Poland | Group E - Matchday 2



Player/s: Cesar Azpilicueta

Details of the game

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

When: Saturday 19 June

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube