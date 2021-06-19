Sports Illustrated home
Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Saturday 19 June

All three games see Chelsea players representing their nations.
Author:
Publish date:

Seven Chelsea stars could feature for their countries on Friday in the European Championships.

England and Scotland played out a goalless draw at Wembley which saw Reece James, Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour all feature - Gilmour picked up the Man of the Match award.

While Mateo Kovacic's Croatia came from behind to draw 1-1 against Czech Republic.

And seven more Blues could feature on Saturday at the Championships.

Which Chelsea players are involved on Saturday 19 June?

Hungary vs France | Group F - Matchday 2

Player/s: Kurt Zouma, N'Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud

Details of the game

Where: Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary

When: Saturday 19 June

Time: Kick-off is at 2pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

Portugal vs Germany | Group F - Matchday 2

Player/s: Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Details of the game

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

When: Saturday 19 June

Time: Kick-off is at 5pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on ITV 1 for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.

Spain vs Poland | Group E - Matchday 2

Player/s: Cesar Azpilicueta

Details of the game

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

When: Saturday 19 June

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

