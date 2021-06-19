Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Saturday 19 June
Seven Chelsea stars could feature for their countries on Friday in the European Championships.
England and Scotland played out a goalless draw at Wembley which saw Reece James, Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour all feature - Gilmour picked up the Man of the Match award.
While Mateo Kovacic's Croatia came from behind to draw 1-1 against Czech Republic.
And seven more Blues could feature on Saturday at the Championships.
Which Chelsea players are involved on Saturday 19 June?
Hungary vs France | Group F - Matchday 2
Player/s: Kurt Zouma, N'Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud
Details of the game
Where: Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary
When: Saturday 19 June
Time: Kick-off is at 2pm (BST).
Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.
Portugal vs Germany | Group F - Matchday 2
Player/s: Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner
Details of the game
Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany
When: Saturday 19 June
Time: Kick-off is at 5pm (BST).
Watch: The game is live on ITV 1 for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.
Spain vs Poland | Group E - Matchday 2
Player/s: Cesar Azpilicueta
Details of the game
Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany
When: Saturday 19 June
Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).
Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.
