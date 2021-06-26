Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Saturday 26 June
Three Chelsea stars could feature for their countries on Saturday in the European Championships.
It's the start of the knockouts and four Chelsea players see their countries in action on Saturday.
But Ethan Ampadu won't feature for Wales after getting sent off in their last group game against Italy.
Which Chelsea players are involved on Saturday 26 June?
Wales vs Denmark | Round of 16
Player/s: Ethan Ampadu (Suspended) / Andreas Christensen
Details of the game
Where: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Holland
When: Saturday 26 June
Time: Kick-off is at 5pm (BST).
Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.
Italy vs Austria | Round of 16
Player/s: Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho
Details of the game
Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England
When: Saturday 26 June
Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).
Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.
