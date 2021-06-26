Sports Illustrated home
Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Saturday 26 June

The start of the knockouts.
Author:
Publish date:

Three Chelsea stars could feature for their countries on Saturday in the European Championships.

It's the start of the knockouts and four Chelsea players see their countries in action on Saturday.

But Ethan Ampadu won't feature for Wales after getting sent off in their last group game against Italy.

Which Chelsea players are involved on Saturday 26 June?

Wales vs Denmark | Round of 16

Player/s: Ethan Ampadu (Suspended) / Andreas Christensen

Details of the game

Where: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Holland

When: Saturday 26 June

Time: Kick-off is at 5pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

Italy vs Austria | Round of 16

Player/s: Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho

Details of the game

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England

When: Saturday 26 June

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

