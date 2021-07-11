Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Sunday 11 July
Five Chelsea stars could feature on Sunday at the European Championships as Italy take on England in the final at Wembley.
Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri have progressed to the final with the Azzurri, while England have made their first final in 55 years. Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell are all part of the Three Lions squad looking to make history on Sunday night.
Who will come out as double European winners for club and country?
Which Chelsea players are involved on Sunday 6 July?
Italy vs England | Final
Player/s: Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho / Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount
Details of the game
Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England
When: Sunday 11 July
Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).
Watch: The game is live on BBC One and ITV One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.
Squads
Italy
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu
Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Rafael Toloi
Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti
Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori
England
Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale
Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice
Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling
