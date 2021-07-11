Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Sunday 11 July

The time has come.
Author:
Publish date:

Five Chelsea stars could feature on Sunday at the European Championships as Italy take on England in the final at Wembley.

Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri have progressed to the final with the Azzurri, while England have made their first final in 55 years. Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell are all part of the Three Lions squad looking to make history on Sunday night.

Who will come out as double European winners for club and country?

Which Chelsea players are involved on Sunday 6 July?

Italy vs England | Final 

Player/s: Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho / Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount 

Details of the game

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England

When: Sunday 11 July

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC One and ITV One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Squads

Italy

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Rafael Toloi

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti

Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori

England

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_30923160
Features/Opinions

Scout Report: Chelsea-Linked Edmond Tapsoba

EkSJbGHXgAEwZPO
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Miss Out on Juventus Bound Defender After Impressive Euro 2020

sipa_34040407
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Sunday 11 July

Kounde cover 1
Transfer News

Report: Why Chelsea Hold Advantage Over Spurs in Race for €80M Defender Kounde

98ed04d2b23570461167e441179a57af
News

Chelsea Stars Both Past and Present React to Willy Caballero Exit

sipa_28201735 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Trevoh Chalobah Attracting Attention From FC Lorient Amid West Brom Interest

Emerson 3
Transfer News

Report: Napoli Unwilling to Meet Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri Valuation

Emerson 1
Transfer News

Report: Napoli to Include Obligation to Buy if The Club Seal Emerson Palmieri Loan