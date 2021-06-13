Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Sunday 13 June

It's day three of the tournament.

Four Chelsea stars could feature for England on Sunday in the European Championships.

Day three gets underway with the tournament in full swing that has seen Jorginho, Ethan Ampadu and Andreas Christensen all feature already. While Emerson Palmieri and Michy Batshuayi have yet to play any minutes in the opening matchday of the championships.

Denmark

There are a total of 17 Chelsea players at the tournament this summer - the most of any club.

Which Chelsea players are involved on Sunday 13 June?



England vs Croatia | Group D - Matchday 1

Player/s: Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount

Details of the game

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England

When: Sunday 13 June

Time: Kick-off is at 2pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

Squads

England

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling

Croatia

Goalkeepers: Lovre Kalinic, Dominik Livakovic, Simon Sluga

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Sime Vrsaljko, Borna Barisic, Duje Caleta-Car, Josip Juranovic, Domagoj Bradaric, Mile Skoric, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Milan Badelj, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Luka Ivanusec

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Rebic, Josip Brekalo, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir

