Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Sunday 20 June
Three Chelsea stars could feature for their countries on Sunday in the European Championships.
Kai Havertz was the pick of the bunch from Saturday's action after he netted during Germany's 4-2 win over Portugal. Antonio Rudiger was also present, while N'Golo Kante and France were held by Hungary in Budapest.
And three more Blues could feature on Sunday at the Championships as we head into matchday three of the group stages.
Which Chelsea players are involved on Sunday 20 June?
Italy vs Wales | Group A - Matchday 3
Player/s: Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho / Ethan Ampadu
Details of the game
Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy
When: Sunday 20 June
Time: Kick-off is at 5pm (BST).
Watch: The game is live on ITV 1 for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.
Squads
Italy
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu
Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi
Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti
Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori
Wales
Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies
Defenders: Connor Roberts, Neco Williams, Chris Gunter, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Mepham, Ben Cabango, Ben Davies, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Tom Lockyer
Midfielders: Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Matthew Smith, Jonny Williams, Aaron Ramsey, Dylan Levitt, Rubin Colwill, Harry Wilson
Forwards: Daniel James, David Brooks, Tyler Roberts, Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore
