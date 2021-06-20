Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Sunday 20 June

Just the one game featuring Blues on day ten.

Three Chelsea stars could feature for their countries on Sunday in the European Championships.

Kai Havertz was the pick of the bunch from Saturday's action after he netted during Germany's 4-2 win over Portugal. Antonio Rudiger was also present, while N'Golo Kante and France were held by Hungary in Budapest.

And three more Blues could feature on Sunday at the Championships as we head into matchday three of the group stages.



Which Chelsea players are involved on Sunday 20 June?



Italy vs Wales | Group A - Matchday 3

Player/s: Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho / Ethan Ampadu

Details of the game

Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

When: Sunday 20 June

Time: Kick-off is at 5pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on ITV 1 for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.

Squads

Italy

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti

Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori

Wales

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies

Defenders: Connor Roberts, Neco Williams, Chris Gunter, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Mepham, Ben Cabango, Ben Davies, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Tom Lockyer

Midfielders: Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Matthew Smith, Jonny Williams, Aaron Ramsey, Dylan Levitt, Rubin Colwill, Harry Wilson

Forwards: Daniel James, David Brooks, Tyler Roberts, Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore

