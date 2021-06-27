Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Sunday 27 June

The second round of the knockouts sees two games.

Only one Chelsea player could feature for their country in the Round of 16 on Sunday 27 June.

Michy Batshuayi's Belgium face Portugal in the evening, right after the Netherlands face Czech Republic.

Batshuayi will be looking to join fellow Chelsea stars Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri in the Quarter Finals, following Italy's 2-1 extra time victory against Austria.

Which Chelsea players are involved on Saturday 26 June?

Belgium vs Portugal | Round of 16

Player/s: Michy Batshuayi

Details of the game

Where: Estadio La Cartuja, Seville, Spain

When: Sunday 27 June

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on ITV One for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.

Squads

Belgium

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen, Thomas Meunier, Jason Denayer, Dedryck Boyata, Leander Dendoncker, Timothy Castagne

Midfielders: Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard, Dennis Praet, Hans Vanaken

Forwards: Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Benteke, Michy Batshuayi, Jeremy Doku, Leandro Trossard

Portugal

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes, Rui Patrício, Rui Silva

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Moutinho, Renato Sanches, Sergio Oliveira, William Carvalho

Forwards: Pedro Goncalves, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Felix, Rafa Silva

