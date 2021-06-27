Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Sunday 27 June
Only one Chelsea player could feature for their country in the Round of 16 on Sunday 27 June.
Michy Batshuayi's Belgium face Portugal in the evening, right after the Netherlands face Czech Republic.
Batshuayi will be looking to join fellow Chelsea stars Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri in the Quarter Finals, following Italy's 2-1 extra time victory against Austria.
Which Chelsea players are involved on Saturday 26 June?
Belgium vs Portugal | Round of 16
Player/s: Michy Batshuayi
Details of the game
Where: Estadio La Cartuja, Seville, Spain
When: Sunday 27 June
Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).
Watch: The game is live on ITV One for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.
Squads
Belgium
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels
Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen, Thomas Meunier, Jason Denayer, Dedryck Boyata, Leander Dendoncker, Timothy Castagne
Midfielders: Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard, Dennis Praet, Hans Vanaken
Forwards: Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Benteke, Michy Batshuayi, Jeremy Doku, Leandro Trossard
Portugal
Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes, Rui Patrício, Rui Silva
Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro
Midfielders: Danilo Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Moutinho, Renato Sanches, Sergio Oliveira, William Carvalho
Forwards: Pedro Goncalves, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Felix, Rafa Silva
