Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Thursday 17 June

It's day seven of the Euros.

Two Chelsea stars could feature for their countries on Thursday in the European Championships.

Jorginho was in action for Italy on Wednesday as the Azzuri were the first team to qualify for the last-16. He played an instrumental part in their 3-0 win over Switzerland.

Wales also put themselves on the verge of qualifying. Ethan Ampadu was a second half substitute in their 2-0 win against Turkey.

And two more Blues could feature on Thursday at the Championships.

Which Chelsea players are involved on Thursday 17 June?



Denmark vs Belgium | Group B - Matchday 2

Player/s: Andreas Christensen / Michy Batshuayi

Details of the game

Where: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

When: Thursday 17 June

Time: Kick-off is at 5pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on ITV 1 for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.

Squads

Denmark

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow

Defenders: Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Jannik Vestergaard, Joachim Andersen, Mathias Jorgensen, Daniel Wass, Jens Stryger Larsen, Joakim Maehle, Nicolai Boilesen

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Anders Christiansen

Forwards: Kasper Dolberg, Jonas Wind, Andreas Cornelius, Martin Braithwaite, Robert Skov, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Skov Olsen

Belgium

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen, Thomas Meunier, Jason Denayer, Dedryck Boyata, Leander Dendoncker, Timothy Castagne*

Midfielders: Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard, Dennis Praet, Hans Vanaken

Forwards: Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Benteke, Michy Batshuayi, Jeremy Doku, Leandro Trossard

