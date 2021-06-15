Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Tuesday 15 June
Six Chelsea stars could feature for their countries on Tuesday in the European Championships.
No Blues players played on Monday with both Billy Gilmour and Cesar Azpilicueta being unused substitutes by Steve Clarke and Luis Enrique. Scotland suffered a 2-0 defeat to Czech Republic while Spain were held to a goalless draw by Sweden despite a dominant display in Seville.
The final two games of matchday one of the European Championships are being played on Tuesday, and only one match will have Chelsea players potentially featuring in it.
Which Chelsea players are involved on Tuesday 15 June?
France vs Germany | Group F - Matchday 1
Player/s: Kurt Zouma, N'Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud, Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner
Details of the game
Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany
When: Tuesday 15 June
Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).
Watch: The game is live on ITV One for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.
Squads
France
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Mike Maignan
Defenders: Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde, Clement Lenglet, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Kurt Zouma
Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko, Corentin Tolisso
Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder, Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram
Germany
Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Manuel Neuer, Kevin Trapp
Defenders: Matthias Ginter, Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule
Midfielders: Emre Can, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Kai Havertz, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Florian Neuhaus
Forwards: Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Timo Werner, Leroy Sane, Kevin Kolland
