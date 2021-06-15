Sports Illustrated home
Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Tuesday 15 June

Day five of the Championships is ready to get underway.
Author:
Publish date:

Six Chelsea stars could feature for their countries on Tuesday in the European Championships.

No Blues players played on Monday with both Billy Gilmour and Cesar Azpilicueta being unused substitutes by Steve Clarke and Luis Enrique. Scotland suffered a 2-0 defeat to Czech Republic while Spain were held to a goalless draw by Sweden despite a dominant display in Seville. 

The final two games of matchday one of the European Championships are being played on Tuesday, and only one match will have Chelsea players potentially featuring in it. 

Which Chelsea players are involved on Tuesday 15 June?

France vs Germany | Group F - Matchday 1

Player/s: Kurt Zouma, N'Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud, Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Details of the game

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

When: Tuesday 15 June

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on ITV One for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.

Squads

France

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Mike Maignan

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde, Clement Lenglet, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Kurt Zouma

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko, Corentin Tolisso

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder, Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram

Germany

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Manuel Neuer, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Matthias Ginter, Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule

Midfielders: Emre Can, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Kai Havertz, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Florian Neuhaus

Forwards: Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Timo Werner, Leroy Sane, Kevin Kolland

