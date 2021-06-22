Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Tuesday 22 June

Covid-19 has hit the Blues hard as Tuesday sees two games.

Four Chelsea stars could feature for their countries on Monday in the European Championships.

Andreas Christensen caught the eye on Monday night. He scored a screamer for Denmark during their 4-1 win against Russia to seal a last-16 spot. Michy Batshuayi came off the bench as Belgium won 2-0 against Finland.

And four Blues could feature on Tuesday, however Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are two major doubts due to Billy Gilmour contracting coronavirus.

Which Chelsea players are involved on Tuesday 22 June?



Croatia vs Scotland | Group D - Matchday 3

Player/s: Mateo Kovacic / Billy Gilmour (Out - Coronavirus)

Details of the game

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

When: Tuesday 22 June

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on ITV 4 for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.

Croatia vs Scotland | Group D - Matchday 3

Player/s: Ben Chilwell (Doubt - Close Contact Coronavirus Isolation), Reece James, Mason Mount (Doubt - Close Contact Coronavirus Isolation)

Details of the game

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England

When: Tuesday 22 June

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on ITV 1 for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.

