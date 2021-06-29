Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Tuesday 29 June

Six Chelsea stars could feature on Tuesday at the European Championships in the final round of 16 matchday.

Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud were involved in thrillers on Monday. Azpilicueta got on the scoresheet during Spain's 5-3 victory after extra-time against Croatia. While Kante, Giroud and Kurt Zouma were sent crashing out after losing on penalties following a 3-3 draw after 90 minutes.

(Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

Which Chelsea players are involved on Tuesday 29 June?



England vs Germany | Round of 16

Player/s: Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount / Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Details of the game

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England

When: Tuesday 29 June

Time: Kick-off is at 5pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

Squads

England

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale*

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling

Germany

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Manuel Neuer, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Matthias Ginter, Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule

Midfielders: Emre Can, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Kai Havertz, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Florian Neuhaus

Forwards: Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Timo Werner, Leroy Sane, Kevin Kolland

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube