Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Tuesday 29 June
Six Chelsea stars could feature on Tuesday at the European Championships in the final round of 16 matchday.
Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud were involved in thrillers on Monday. Azpilicueta got on the scoresheet during Spain's 5-3 victory after extra-time against Croatia. While Kante, Giroud and Kurt Zouma were sent crashing out after losing on penalties following a 3-3 draw after 90 minutes.
Which Chelsea players are involved on Tuesday 29 June?
England vs Germany | Round of 16
Player/s: Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount / Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner
Details of the game
Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England
When: Tuesday 29 June
Time: Kick-off is at 5pm (BST).
Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.
Squads
England
Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale*
Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice
Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling
Germany
Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Manuel Neuer, Kevin Trapp
Defenders: Matthias Ginter, Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule
Midfielders: Emre Can, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Kai Havertz, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Florian Neuhaus
Forwards: Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Timo Werner, Leroy Sane, Kevin Kolland
