Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Tuesday 6 July
Three Chelsea stars could feature on Tuesday at the European Championships as the first of two semi-final match-ups gets underway.
Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri could both play for Italy whilst Cesar Azpilicueta is in line to start for Spain.
Emerson is set to replace the injured Leonardo Spinazzola as the Italians look to book their place in the Wembley final.
Which Chelsea players are involved on Tuesday 6 July?
Italy vs Spain | Semi-Final
Player/s: Jorginho, Emerson / Cesar Azpilicueta
Details of the game
Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England
When: Tuesday 6 July
Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).
Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.
Squads
Italy
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu
Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson, Alessandro Florenzi, Rafael Toloi
Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti
Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori
Spain
Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Robert Sanchez, Unai Simon
Defenders: Aymeric Laporte, Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta
Midfielders: Marcos Llorente, Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Pedri, Thiago, Koke, Fabian
Forwards: Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Gerard Moreno, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube