Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Tuesday 6 July

Three Chelsea stars could feature on Tuesday at the European Championships as the first of two semi-final match-ups gets underway.

Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri could both play for Italy whilst Cesar Azpilicueta is in line to start for Spain.

Emerson is set to replace the injured Leonardo Spinazzola as the Italians look to book their place in the Wembley final.

The semi-finals and final will be played at Wembley Stadium Photo by Will Palmer/SPP/Sipa USA

Which Chelsea players are involved on Tuesday 6 July?

Italy vs Spain | Semi-Final

Player/s: Jorginho, Emerson / Cesar Azpilicueta

Details of the game

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England

When: Tuesday 6 July

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

Squads

Italy

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson, Alessandro Florenzi, Rafael Toloi

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti

Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori

Spain

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Robert Sanchez, Unai Simon

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte, Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta

Midfielders: Marcos Llorente, Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Pedri, Thiago, Koke, Fabian

Forwards: Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Gerard Moreno, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia

