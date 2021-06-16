Sports Illustrated home
Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Wednesday 16 June

Matchday two will get underway on day six of the tournament.
Author:
Publish date:

Three Chelsea stars could feature for their countries on Wednesday in the European Championships.

On Tuesday, the tournament saw the final round of matchday one fixtures be played out. No Blues were involved in Portugal's three nil win over Hungary. 

N/Golo Kante was the only French starter against Germany, with Olivier Giroud and Kurt Zouma on the bench. They managed to secure a one nil win over Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger who all featured for Joachim Low's side.

Now matchday two is getting underway and three Blues could potentially feature on Wednesday.

Which Chelsea players are involved on Wednesday 16 June?

Turkey vs Wales | Group A - Matchday 2

Player/s: Ethan Ampadu

Details of the game

Where: Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

When: Wednesday 16 June

Time: Kick-off is at 5pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

Italy vs Switzerland | Group A - Matchday 2

Player/s: Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho

Details of the game

Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

When: Wednesday 16 June

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on ITV One for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.

Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Wednesday 16 June

