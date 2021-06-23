Sports Illustrated home
Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Wednesday 23 June

A busy day of action for the Blues at the Euros.
Author:
Publish date:

Seven Chelsea stars could feature for their countries on Wednesday in the European Championships.

Mateo Kovacic, Reece James, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are into the last-16 with Croatia and England respectively. Billy Gilmour, who is in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, saw his tournament officially come to an end after Scotland finished bottom of their Group. 

Which Chelsea players are involved on Wednesday 23 June?

Slovakia vs Spain | Group E - Matchday 3

Player/s: Cesar Azpilicueta 

Details of the game

Where: Estadio La Cartuja, Seville, Spain

When: Wednesday 23 June

Time: Kick-off is at 5pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on ITV 1 for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.

Germany vs Hungary | Group F - Matchday 3

Player/s: Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Details of the game

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

When: Wednesday 23 June

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC Two for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

Portugal vs France | Group F - Matchday 3

Player/s: Kurt Zouma, N'Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud

Details of the game

Where: Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary

When: Wednesday 23 June

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

