Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Wednesday 7 July

The penultimate match of the tournament.

Four Chelsea stars could feature on Wednesday at the European Championships as the second semi-final is played out at Wembley.

On Tuesday night, Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri progressed into the final after Jorginho netted the winning penalty to beat Cesar Azpilicueta Spain on penalties following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes and extra-time.

Now is the turn of four Chelsea players who are still representing their countries at this summer's tournament.

Which Chelsea players are involved on Wednesday 7 July?

England vs Denmark | Semi-Final

Player/s: Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount / Andreas Christensen

Details of the game

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England

When: Wednesday 7 July

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on ITV 1 for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.

Squads

England

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling

Denmark

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow

Defenders: Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Jannik Vestergaard, Joachim Andersen, Mathias Jorgensen, Daniel Wass, Jens Stryger Larsen, Joakim Maehle, Nicolai Boilesen

Midfielders: Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Anders Christiansen

Forwards: Kasper Dolberg, Jonas Wind, Andreas Cornelius, Martin Braithwaite, Robert Skov, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Skov Olsen

