Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Wednesday 7 July
Four Chelsea stars could feature on Wednesday at the European Championships as the second semi-final is played out at Wembley.
On Tuesday night, Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri progressed into the final after Jorginho netted the winning penalty to beat Cesar Azpilicueta Spain on penalties following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes and extra-time.
Now is the turn of four Chelsea players who are still representing their countries at this summer's tournament.
Which Chelsea players are involved on Wednesday 7 July?
England vs Denmark | Semi-Final
Player/s: Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount / Andreas Christensen
Details of the game
Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England
When: Wednesday 7 July
Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).
Watch: The game is live on ITV 1 for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.
Squads
England
Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale
Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice
Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling
Denmark
Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow
Defenders: Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Jannik Vestergaard, Joachim Andersen, Mathias Jorgensen, Daniel Wass, Jens Stryger Larsen, Joakim Maehle, Nicolai Boilesen
Midfielders: Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Anders Christiansen
Forwards: Kasper Dolberg, Jonas Wind, Andreas Cornelius, Martin Braithwaite, Robert Skov, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Skov Olsen
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube