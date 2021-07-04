Euro 2020: Mason Mount Fires Warning at Denmark Ahead of England Clash

Could he do the European double?

Mason Mount has sent a message of warning to Denmark ahead of their trip to Wembley to face England in the semi-finals of the European Championships on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old has reached the last four with his country after England thrashed Ukraine four nil in Rome on Saturday night. They will now face Denmark, who have Andreas Christensen in their squad, on Wednesday in the English capital.

England are gathering strong momentum under Gareth Southgate having yet to concede as well in the tournament.

Mount came back into the side against Ukraine, assisting Jordan Henderson's second-half goal, after being an unused substitute against Germany following his self-isolation period.

And the Chelsea star's confidence is growing, evidently, after his comments post-match as Denmark await in the semi-finals.

What did Mason Mount say?

"It's going to be a special day with a few more fans there to create that atmosphere.

"You’re in the lions den and you have to come and really perform."

Chelsea teammate Timo Werner has also sent his well wishes to Mount, Ben Chilwell and Reece James ahead of the last four tie after they beat his Germany team at Wembley in the Round of 16.

Werner added: “Yesterday (vs Ukraine) for sure was a brilliant game from them they were the better team in the game on Tuesday [against Germany] so they have it all what you need to win the Euros and I wish them all the best."

