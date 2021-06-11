Euro 2020 Round Up / Friday 11 June: Jorginho Shines, Emerson Palmieri Left on Bench

One Chelsea star featured on the opening evening of the tournament.

Jorginho was the only Chelsea player to feature on day one of the European Championships.

The Stadio Olimpico in Rome was the venue for the opening game of the month-long tournament which saw Italy face Turkey on Friday night.

17 players are representing the Blues at this summer's tournament and two were in action on Friday.

Who featured and what happened?

Turkey 0-3 Italy | Group A - Matchday 1

Emerson Palmieri and Jorginho both represented Italy in Rome, however only Jorginho featured in the win.

The left-back was left on the bench by Roberto Mancini but Jorginho featured for the whole 90 minutes in a comfortable three nil win for the Azzurri who extended their unbeaten run to 28 games.

Jorginho was up against it to really test the Turkish side who were extremely defensive in their efforts on Friday evening, but the Chelsea midfielder shone and was one of Italy's bright performers on a hot evening.

He controlled the game as Italy opened the scoring in the 53rd minute through a Merih Demiral own goal, before Ciro Immobile doubled the advantage 13 minutes later.

The game opened up for Mancini's men and they sealed the three points 11 minutes from time as Lorenzo Insigne followed up a rebounded shot to put them top of the group following a convincing and straight-forward win over a disappointing Turkey.

Up to three Chelsea players could feature on day two of the tournament with Wales, Denmark and Belgium all in action on Saturday.

