Euro 2020 Round Up / Friday 18 June: Five Chelsea Players Feature On Day Eight

Five Chelsea players featured on day eight of the European Championships - all for countries in Group D.

Mateo Kovacic started for Croatia against the Czech Republic on Friday afternoon, whilst Reece James and Mason Mount played 90 minutes for England against Billy Gilmour, who made his first international start for Scotland. Ben Chilwell was named on the substitutes bench for England but did not come on.

Who featured and what happened?

Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic | Group D - Matchday 2

Kovacic played 90 minutes in Croatia's midfield as they the points were shared against the Czech Republic.

Patrick Schick put the Czech Republic ahead with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. A penalty was awarded following a collison between Dejan Lovren and Shick and the striker sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to slot home.

It was a poor first half from Croatia, who found themselves behind at the break.

However, the Kovacic's Croatians were back on level terms just two minutes into the second half. Ivan Perisic cut onto his right foot from the left hand side of the box and struck a powerful shot beyond the Czech goalkeeper to equalise.

The teams shared the points, leaving the Czech Republic on four points in two games, whilst Croatia have one.

England 0-0 Scotland | Group D - Matchday 2

Gilmour ran the show as his Scotland side held on to claim a point against Mount and James' England at Wembley. Chilwell was an unused substitute.

Chelsea fans will have received more joy than most out of the first half, watching Mount and Gilmour face off. The Englishman started the brighter of the two, drawing fouls from Gilmour but as the half went on, the Scotsman grew into the game and impressed on his first international start.

Scotland had the best chance after the restart, yet were to be denied by James. Lyndon Dykes' header from a corner was cleared off the line by the Chelsea defender as England were let off the hook.

The second half saw more of the same from midfielder Gilmour, who was vocal in the middle of the park. The 20-year-old was calm in possession, and worked hard out of it to often take the ball off England's midfielders.

Gilmour was withdrawn with 15 minutes to go and received a standing ovation from the Scottish fans.

Despite England's attacking intent, the Three Lions didn't have enough to break the deadlock.

The result leaves England on four point in the first two games, whilst Scotland have one.

