Euro 2020 Round Up / Monday 14 June: Gilmour & Azpilicueta Both Unused Substitutes

It was a blank representation on Monday for the Blues.
Author:
Publish date:

No Chelsea players featured on day four of the European Championships.

Despite their being 17 Chelsea players at the tournament, none were in action on Monday.

Who featured and what happened?

Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic | Group D - Matchday 1

Billy Gilmour was an unused substitute during Scotland's defeat to the Czech Republic on Monday afternoon at Hampden Park. 

A Patrik Schick brace secured the three points for the Czech's which included a Goal of the Tournament contender already. He doubled the lead in the 52nd minute following his goal three minutes before half-time, shooting from the halfway line to lob David Marshall in between the sticks. 

Spain 0-0 Sweden | Group E - Matchday 1

It ended all square in Seville with a goalless draw. Cesar Azpilicueta was also not called upon by his country as Luis Enrique left him on the bench which saw the Spanish miss several glorious chances to miss out on an opening game win.

It was a frustrating night for former Blue Alvaro Morata who missed a sitter, one-on-one with the goalkeeper but he could only fire wide.

Up to six Chelsea players could feature on Tuesday when France and Germany come together to face off in Group F for their Euro 2020 opener. 

Euro 2020

