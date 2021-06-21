Euro 2020 Round Up / Monday 21 June: Christensen Nets Screamer As Denmark & Belgium Progress Into Last-16

Just the two involved on Monday.

Two Chelsea players featured on day 11 of the European Championships.

Andreas Christensen was on the scoresheet following a long distance screamer, while Michy Batshuayi came off the bench.

Both Denmark and Belgium progressed into the knockout stages.

Who featured and what happened?

Finland 0-2 Belgium | Group B - Matchday 3

Michy Batshuayi was a second half substitute during Belgium's win over a defensive Finland. They held on but only for 74 minutes as Thomas Vermaelen's header hit the post and went in unfortunately off goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

Romelu Lukaku sealed top spot for Belgium and maximum points for Roberto Martinez's side in the 81st minute as he let the ball roll across him and powered it into the bottom corner.

Russia 1-4 Denmark | Group B - Matchday 3

Andreas Christensen started and scored a rocket of an effort in the 79th minute which sealed Denmark's spot in the last-16.

Mikkel Damsgaard put Denmark ahead in the 38th minute before Yussuf Poulsen doubled the lead following a poor back pass.

Russia pulled one back from the spot but Christensen's scorcher restored their two goal advantage. Joakim Pedersen scored a fourth eight minutes from time to add another for the Danes.

