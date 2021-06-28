Euro 2020 Round Up / Monday 28 June: Azpilicueta Scores As Spain Progress, France Suffer Shock Penalty Shootout Defeat

Three Chelsea players featured on a bumper day on Monday at the European Championships.

Cesar Azpilicueta’s Spain moved into the quarter-finals, while N’Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud and France were sent crashing out.

Who featured and what happened?



Croatia 3-5 Spain AET | Round of 16

Cesar Azpilicueta got on the scoresheet as Spain sealed a quarter-final place in extra-time.

Despite having the much better chances, Spain went behind in bizarre fashion.In the 20th minute, Pedro fired a ball back to goalkeeper Unai Simon who mis-controlled it and let it slip past him into the back of the net.

Pablo Sarabia struck Spain level seven minutes before half-time, deservedly so, after smashing home a rebound from close range.

Azpilicueta continued from the start and put Spain ahead in t he 57th minute with a superb header inside the box. Ferran Torres thought he sealed their progression 14 minutes from time, doubling Spain's lead, but Croatia had other ideas.

Mislav Orsic pulled one back, just, with five minutes to go despite Spain's efforts of trying to stop it from crossing the line. But in stoppage time, Mario Pasalic equalised with an excellent header flicked into the corner leaving Simon with no chance.

Croatia had their chances in extra-time but Alvaro Morata's stunning, powerful shot was too good for Livakovic to restore Spain's lead. Another comeback was needed but it wasn't to be for Croatia. Mikel Oyarzabal sealed a 5-3 win in the 103rd minute.

France 3-3 Switzerland - 4-5 pens | Round of 16

Haris Seferovic put Switzerland ahead in the 15th minute with a header of perfection into the bottom corner. Steven Zuber floated a cross into the box and Seferovic beat Clement Lenglet in the air to beat Hugo Lloris.

France were extremely poor in the first-half. Didier Deschamps side looked all over the place as they headed into the break behind.

Ricardo Rodriguez missed a penalty in the 55th for the Swiss and Karim Benzema’s four minute brace in the 57th and 59th minute turned the game around. Paul Pogba’s super strike from distance extended the lead.

But just like Croatia, Switzerland found their way back late on. Seferovic pulled one back nine minutes from time before Mario Gavranovic took the game to extra-time in the 90th minute.

It went to penalties and Olivier Giroud tucked away his penalty. But Kylian Mbappe missed the vital spot kick to send Switzerland through.

