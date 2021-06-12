Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Euro 2020 Round Up / Saturday 12 June: Ampadu & Christensen Denied Wins, Batshuayi Benched In Belgium Win

Author:
Publish date:

Ethan Ampadu and Andreas Christensen were the two Blues to feature on Saturday at the European Championships.

From Baku, to Denmark, to Russia - the Blues cohort were all across Europe on Saturday and the three Chelsea stars all experienced different outcomes. One draw, one loss and one victory.

17 players are representing the Blues at this summer's tournament and two were in action on Saturday.

Who featured and what happened?

Wales 1-1 Switzerland | Group A - Matchday 1

Ethan Ampadu came on for the final moments of Wales' draw against the Swiss. Breel Embolo's header in the 49th minute was cancelled out by another header, this time from Kieffer Moore to seal a draw for the Welsh. 

Denmark 0-1 Finland | Group B - Matchday 1

Andreas Christensen and his side fell to a 1-0 defeat following a second half header by Joel Pohjanpalo. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg missed a penalty in a game that was overshadowed by Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch. 

Distressing and upsetting scenes saw the Dane need lengthy medical attention before being rushed to hospital where he was stabilised. 

Denmark may have lost the game but there is more thing to life than football. We wish Christian a speedy recovery.

Belgium 3-0 Russia | Group B - Matchday 1

Belgium got off to a flying start after a brace from Romelu Lukaku and another from Thomas Meunier handed them a winning start to life in Group B.

Michy Batshuayi was the only Blue who could have featured but he was an unused substitute by Roberto Martinez. 

Up to four Chelsea players could feature on day three of the tournament with England and Croatia facing each other on Sunday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1003075695
Euro 2020

Mount Set for England Start, Chilwell & James Benched for Euro 2020 Opener

1003082844
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Sunday 13 June

1003112111
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Round Up / Saturday 12 June: Ampadu & Christensen Denied Wins, Batshuayi Benched In Belgium Win

1003096892
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Saturday 12 June

1003099792
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Round Up / Friday 11 June: Jorginho Shines, Emerson Palmieri Left on Bench

sipa_31620927
Features/Opinions

Scout Report: Chelsea-Linked Orkun Kökçü

sipa_33415208
News

Antonio Rudiger 'Considering' Chelsea Future - Wants Four-Year Contract

sipa_33108031
Transfer News

Why Erling Haaland's Potential Transfer to Chelsea Just Got Even More Expensive