Euro 2020 Round Up / Saturday 12 June: Ampadu & Christensen Denied Wins, Batshuayi Benched In Belgium Win

Ethan Ampadu and Andreas Christensen were the two Blues to feature on Saturday at the European Championships.

From Baku, to Denmark, to Russia - the Blues cohort were all across Europe on Saturday and the three Chelsea stars all experienced different outcomes. One draw, one loss and one victory.

17 players are representing the Blues at this summer's tournament and two were in action on Saturday.

Who featured and what happened?

Wales 1-1 Switzerland | Group A - Matchday 1

Ethan Ampadu came on for the final moments of Wales' draw against the Swiss. Breel Embolo's header in the 49th minute was cancelled out by another header, this time from Kieffer Moore to seal a draw for the Welsh.

Denmark 0-1 Finland | Group B - Matchday 1

Andreas Christensen and his side fell to a 1-0 defeat following a second half header by Joel Pohjanpalo. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg missed a penalty in a game that was overshadowed by Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch.

Distressing and upsetting scenes saw the Dane need lengthy medical attention before being rushed to hospital where he was stabilised.

Denmark may have lost the game but there is more thing to life than football. We wish Christian a speedy recovery.

Belgium 3-0 Russia | Group B - Matchday 1

Belgium got off to a flying start after a brace from Romelu Lukaku and another from Thomas Meunier handed them a winning start to life in Group B.

Michy Batshuayi was the only Blue who could have featured but he was an unused substitute by Roberto Martinez.

Up to four Chelsea players could feature on day three of the tournament with England and Croatia facing each other on Sunday.

