Euro 2020 Round Up / Saturday 19 June: Kai Havertz Nets for Germany in Portugal Win

Three Chelsea players featured on day nine of the European Championships.

N'Golo Kante, Antonio Rudiger and Kai Havertz all featured. Kurt Zouma, Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner and Cesar Azpilicueta were all left on the bench or out of the matchday squad.

Who featured and what happened?

Hungary 1-1 France | Group F - Matchday 2

N'Golo Kante featured for the Les Bleus in Budapest as they were held to a score draw. Olivier Giroud was left on the bench, while Kurt Zouma failed to make the matchday squad.

Attila Fiola gave the hosts a lead in his first half stoppage time with a cool finish past Hugo Lloris. But after squandering countless chances, Antoine Griezmann secured a point for France, smashing in a rebound from close range.

Portugal 2-4 Germany | Group F - Matchday 2



The Group F clash in Munich was a thriller. Kai Havertz started and starred for Germany, while Antonio Rudiger played the full 90 minutes at the back - Timo Werner was an unused substitute.

Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal ahead before Ruben Dias' own goal, forced by Havertz, levelled the game.. Four minutes later in the 39th minute, Raphael Guerreiro put into his own net to give Joachim Low's side the lead.

Havertz got his goal in the 51st minute, tapping in from close range from Robin Gosens cross. Gosens then got in on the action to extend Germany's lead on the hour with a free header at the back post.

Diogo Jota pulled the scores back to 4-2 in the 67th minute but Germany held on for all three points to give their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages a boost.

Spain 1-1 Poland | Group E - Matchday 2



Former Blue Alvaro Morata opened the scoring from close range in Seville. Robert Lewandowski levelled the scores in the second half, before Gerard Moreno missed a penalty for Spain.

Cesar Azpilicueta was an unused substitute once again for Luis Enrique's side.

