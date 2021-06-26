Sports Illustrated home
Euro 2020 Round Up / Saturday 26 June: Christensen, Jorginho & Emerson All Progress Into Quarters

A busy day of action for the Blues.
Author:
Publish date:

Two Chelsea players featured on Saturday at the European Championships.

Andreas Christensen, Jorginho and Emerson all made it through to the quarter-finals, but the suspended Ethan Ampadu was knocked out with Wales.

Who featured and what happened?

Wales 0-4 Denmark | Round of 16

Denmark ran riot against the Welsh late on to thump and dump them out of the Euros. Kasper Dolberg started the proceedings and Martin Braithwaite in stoppage time added a fourth to see Christensen’s Denmark progress.

Italy 2-1 Austria | Round of 16

It went into extra-time but Roberto Mancini’s side did the job. Substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina bagged the goals from close range to ensure Italy set up a tie against Belgium or Portugal. 

Denmark pulled a goal back through Sasa Kalajdzic to set up a tense final six minutes. 

Emerson was an unused sub, while Jorginho played the full 120 minutes.

Euro 2020

pjimage (21)
