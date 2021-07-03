Euro 2020 Round Up / Saturday 3 July: Christensen, Mount, Chilwell & James Progress Into Semis

Four Chelsea players sealed their spots in the semi-finals of the European Championships on Saturday.

Andreas Christensen, Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell joined club teammates Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho and Cesar Azpilicueta in the last four of the tournament.

Denmark and England got past Czech Republic and Ukraine respectively to set up a last four tie against each other at. Wembley on Wednesday.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA/BPA)

Who featured and what happened?

Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark | Quarter Final

Andreas Christensen and Denmark sealed their place in the last four with a narrow win over the Czech Republic. They got off to the perfect start after Thomas Delaney found himself free from a corner in the fifth minute to head into the corner to put them ahead in Baku.

Kasper Dolberg doubled the advantage three minutes before the break with a volley from close range. Joakim Maehle got himself in contention for assist of the tournament in the build up to the goal with a stunning outside of the foot cross for Dolberg.

Patrik Schick pulled the Czech's back into the tie four minutes into the second half with a headed effort.

Christensen was replaced with nine minutes to go but the Danes held on in Azerbaijan to book their spot in the semi-finals.

Ukraine 0-4 England | Quarter Final

England started off quickly in Rome and took the lead to relax any early nerves. Raheem Sterling slipped Harry Kane in and he stabbed home inside four minutes to give the Three Lions the lead.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA/BPA)

Less than a minute into the second half and England put some safety on their lead. Luke Shaw's free-kick met Harry Maguire's head and he steered England further into the lead to make it two nil in Italy.

Four minutes later and Kane bagged his second. Shaw with another assist to find the striker and he nutmegged the goalkeeper to make it three.

In the 63rd minute, Mount bagged an assist as substitute Jordan Henderson scored a free header.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube