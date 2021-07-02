Euro 2020 Round Up / Sunday 02 July: Azpilicueta's Spain Require Penalties Whilst Jorginho Plays 90 in Italy Win

A busy day of action for the Blues towards the business end of the tournament.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri and Jorgno made it through to the Semi-Finals of Euro 2020 as Spain and Italy came out victorious against Switzerland and Belgium retrospectively.

Azpilicueta played 120 minutes whilst Jorginho played the full 90 for Italy, with Emerson coming off the bench with ten minutes to go.

Who featured and what happened?

Spain 1-1 Switzerland AET 3-1 pens | Quarter Final

Spain opened the scoring within the first eight minutes in St. Petersburg , Jordi Alba's deflected shot beating Jan Sommer in the Swiss net.

The Spaniards held on until half-time, with Switzerland looking dangerous on the counter.

Liverpool's Sherdan Shaqiri equalised for the Swiss on 68 minutes before Remo Freuler was red with 13 minutes to go.

Azpilicueta in action for Spain

Switzerland fought bravely out of possession to keep Spain out and it was more of the same in extra-time as the match was decieded by a penalty shootout.

Azpilicueta has proven his credentials in shootouts for Chelsea but was not one of Spain's five takers as the Spanish came out victorious on penalties, scoring five to Switzerland's one.

Belgium 1-2 Italy | Quarter Final

Jorginho's Italy had a goal ruled out early in the first half as Leonardo Bonucci strayed offside before finishing.

However, Nico Barella broke the deadlock on the half an hour mark, dribbling past Belgium's defence before slotting past former Blue Thibaut Courtois.

Italy doubled their lead through Lorenzo Insigne, a fantastic curling strike to beat Courtois with five minutes remaining in the first half.

Belgium pulled one back through the penalty spot with minutes left of the first half, Jeremy Doku being brought down before once Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku slotted home from the spot.

Jorginho played 90 minutes for Italy

The second half saw Lukaku denied by Leonardo Spinazzola's goal-line clearance in a pretty uneventful second period.

Emerson replaced Spinazzola, who was stretchered off with what looks like a tournament ending injury.

The Italians will face Azpilicueta's Spain in the semi-final at Wembley.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube