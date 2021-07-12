Euro 2020 Round Up / Sunday 11 July: Italy Win Euro 2020 at England's Expense

It's all over at Wembley.

Italy were crowned Euro 2020 Champions at Wembley as Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri's side came out victorious against England on penalties.

The pair are now double European Champions following a Champions League victory back in May.

Mason Mount played from the start, being replaced deep into extra-time whilst Reece James was benched and Ben Chilwell didn't make the squad.

Emerson and Jorginho both started, with the latter playing 120 minutes and missing a penalty in the shootout.

Who featured and what happened?



Italy 1-1 England AET 3-2 pens | Final

England were ahead early on through Luke Shaw, the full-back taking down a Kieran Trippier cross before firing past Gianluigi Donnaruma in the Italy goal.

Italy's goal came in the second-half from a set piece as a corner found Leonardo Bonucci, who forced a good save from Jordan Pickford before firing home.

A nervy second-half saw Italy dominate as Jorginho controlled posession for his country. The match headed for extra-time where there were few chances before the final was decided via a penalty shoot-out.

No Chelsea players were involved in the shoot-out for England as Mount was taken off in extra-time, but Jorginho had the chance to seal the victory for his side following Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho misses. However, Pickford did well to stop a great penalty.

Bukayo Saka was then denied by Donnaruma as Jorginho, Emerson and Italy lifted the trophy.

