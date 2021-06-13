Euro 2020 Round Up / Sunday 13 June: Mount Shines for England, Kovacic On Losing Side

Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic were the two Blues to feature on Sunday at the European Championships.

It was just the one game on Sunday out of three that saw Chelsea players star for their countries - they came in the names of Mount and Kovacic.

17 players are representing the Blues at this summer's tournament and two were in action on Saturday.

Who featured and what happened?

England 1-0 Croatia | Group D - Matchday 1

The Three Lions came out on top at Wembley on Sunday. Raheem Sterling's 57th minute finish was the difference to hand Gareth Southgate's side all three points in the Group D opener.

Reece James was left on the bench, while Ben Chilwell was left out of the matchday 23 entirely by Southgate, a situation the boss labelled as 'unfortunate'.

But Mount did feature for the Three Lions and again he was superb. One of England's better players, showed balance, maturity and played in several excellent passes. He was unfortunate not to grab an assist or two after finding Sterling in over the top int he first half before delivering an exquisite ball to the back post for Harry Kane in the second half, but he somehow fired over from yards out.

Mateo Kovacic was on the losing side at Wembley. He was brought off late on in the English capital following a tidy display against England. Croatia struggled to create a real chances of note which saw the hosts come out on top on Sunday.

Up to two Chelsea players could feature on Monday with Scotland and Spain in action on day four of the tournament.



