Euro 2020 Round Up / Sunday 20 June: Ethan Ampadu sees red as Jorginho and Emerson Top Group A

Three Chelsea players featured on day 10 of the European Championships as Matchday 3 got underway.

Ethan Ampadu and Jorginho faced off in midfield for Wales and Italy retrospectively whilst Emerson started as the Italians qualified for the next stage of the tournament.

Who featured and what happened?

Italy 1-0 Wales | Group A - Matchday 3

All three Chelsea players started for their respective countries as Italy came out winners against Wales.

A brilliantly worked free-kick saw Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti find Matteo Pessina at the front post who finishes past Danny Ward to go into the half-time break ahead.

Chelsea's Ampadu, who spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, was dismissed early into the second half as he caught Federico Bernardeschi late. The sending off seemed to be harsh.



Wales were up against it with ten men but created a few chances, with Tottenham's Gareth Bale coming the closest.

The Welsh went on to fall to a 1-0 defeat, qualifying for the next round of the tournament on goal difference whilst Italy claimed maximum points to go through.

