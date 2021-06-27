Euro 2020 Round Up / Sunday 27 June: Batshuayi Benched as Belgium Progress

Just the one Chelsea player in action today.

Michy Batshuayi was the only Chelsea player to feature at Euro 2020 as Belgium progressed to the Quarter Finals, where they will face Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri's Italy side.

Who featured and what happened?

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

Belgium 1-0 Portugal | Round of 16

Belgium came out on top against Portugal as former Blue Thorgan Hazard's screamer put the Red Devils ahead in the first half.

The game heated up in the second half, with both teams giving away fouls in a cagy affair.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a couple of shots on target, but there was nothing to trouble former Blue Thibaut Courtois in the Belgium net.

Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro hit the post late on as the fairly uneventful game ended 1-0.

