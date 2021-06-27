Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Euro 2020 Round Up / Sunday 27 June: Batshuayi Benched as Belgium Progress

Just the one Chelsea player in action today.
Author:
Publish date:

Michy Batshuayi was the only Chelsea player to feature at Euro 2020 as Belgium progressed to the Quarter Finals, where they will face Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri's Italy side.

Who featured and what happened?

sipa_33751317

Belgium 1-0 Portugal | Round of 16

Belgium came out on top against Portugal as former Blue Thorgan Hazard's screamer put the Red Devils ahead in the first half.

The game heated up in the second half, with both teams giving away fouls in a cagy affair.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a couple of shots on target, but there was nothing to trouble former Blue Thibaut Courtois in the Belgium net.

Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro hit the post late on as the fairly uneventful game ended 1-0.

E46dIJ_XMAoKTlx

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33865441
Euro 2020

Kai Havertz Looks Forward to Special Game Against England

E46dqbmWQAAGJcj
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Round Up / Sunday 27 June: Batshuayi Benched as Belgium Progress

Mount England
Euro 2020

Report: Mason Mount to Start For England Against Germany

sipa_33354200 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Zappacosta Could Move To Inter As Hakimi Replacement

1317669099
Transfer News

Report: Livramento Attracting Serious Interest

pjimage (20)
News

Southgate Discusses Ben Chilwell And Mason Mount Selection Decision

sipa_32654138
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Interested in Championship Top Scorer Toney

sipa_33147803
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Issue Hands-Off Warning to Manchester City Over James