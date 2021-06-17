Sports Illustrated home
Euro 2020 Round Up / Thursday 17 June: Former Blues Inspire Belgium Comeback Against Andreas Christensen's Denmark

Day seven of the tournament was underway with two Blues in action.
Two Chelsea players featured on day seven of the European Championships.

Andreas Christensen played from the start on Thursday night as Denmark faced Belgium, whilst Michy Batshuayi was left patiently waiting for the second consecutive game on the Belgian bench.

Who featured and what happened?

Denmark 1-2 Belgium | Group B - Matchday 2

Andreas Christensen featured from the start as Denmark fell to defeat at the hands of Belgium.

A second minute opener from Yussuf Poulson saw the Danes take the lead into the break.

The introduction of former Blue Kevin De Bruyne at half-time made the difference as the Belgians levelled ten minutes after the restart. Three former blues combined as Romelu Lukaku fed De Bruyne, who slotted the ball to Thorgan Hazard to equalise.

De Bruyne grabbed the winner with 15 minutes to go, another former Blue in Eden Hazard played a pass to the Man City man, who finished from 20 yards out to seal the win.

Despite conceding two goals, Christensen looked very sharp and was particularly impressive in the first half.

The loss leaves Christensen's Denmark needing a win in their last game of the group stage when they face Russia for any chance of qualifying.

Up to five Chelsea players could feature on day eight of the tournament with Mateo Kovacic's Croatia facing the Czech Republic whilst Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Mason Mount could all feature for England against Billy Gilmour's Scotland.

