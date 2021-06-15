Euro 2020 Round Up / Tuesday 15 June: Zouma, Kante & Giroud Take Chelsea Bragging Rights As France Beat Germany

Day five of the tournament and several Blues were in action.

France beat Germany in Munich while Hungary suffered a 3-0 defeat to Portugal who ran riot in the final 10 minutes in Budapest.

Who featured and what happened?

France 1-0 Germany | Group F - Matchday 1

A Mats Hummels own goal in the 20th minute secured a 1-0 win for France over Germany in matchday one to send France second in Group F.

It was an affair in Munich with few clear cut chances and Didier Deschamps' side were victorious to give them a boost in qualifying for the last-16.

N'Golo Kante started for France while Antonio Rudiger and Kai Havertz began for Germany. Timo Werner was brought on by Joachim Low in the 74th minute as Germany searched for a leveller. Kurt Zouma and Olivier Giroud remained on the bench for Les Bleus.

France had two goals through Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema in the second half ruled out for offside. Germany couldn't punish the French and fell to a defeat on home soil.

Up to three Chelsea players could feature on Wednesday when Wales and Italy play their second round of fixtures in Group A.



