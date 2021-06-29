Euro 2020 Round Up / Tuesday 29 June: England Progress After Victory at Wembley

Football could be coming home as England send the Germans home.

Just the three Chelsea players in action at Wembley.

Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Reece James have moved into the quarter-finals with England, while Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Antonio Rudiger and Germany were sent crashing out.

None of the three Chelsea players featured for England as Mount and Chilwell returned to the squad following a period of self-isolation, whilst Kieran Trippier was preferred to James.

Who featured and what happened?



England 2-0 Germany | Round of 16

No Chelsea players featured for England as the Three Lions sent Germany home at Wembley on Tuesday evening.

Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger all started for the Germans when England came out 2-0 winners.

In the first half, Havertz sent Chelsea teammate in on goal but the striker could not find a finish as Jordan Pickford pulled off a save.

The second-half saw Havertz hit a fierce volley from the edge of the box but a fine save from the England keeper denied the Champions League winner.

England found the breakthrough through Raheem Sterling, converting Luke Shaw's cross to send Wembley crazy.

Werner was replaced later on in the second half as Thomas Muller missed a guilt edged chance, putting wide in a one on one situation.

England captain Harry Kane sealed the victory, converting a Jack Grealish cross to send England into the next round.

