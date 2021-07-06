Euro 2020 Round Up / Tuesday 6 July: Jorginho Scores Decisive Penalty in Shootout Win

There were three Chelsea players in semi-final action.

All three Blues featured as Cesar Azpilicueta played at right-back for Spain whilst Jorginho and Emerson started for Italy.

Jorginho played the whole 120 minutes, whilst Azpilicueta and Emerson were both withdrawn before extra-time.

It was Italy who came out on top in a tense penalty shootout, with Jorginho scoring the decisive penalty.

The Italians will face either England or Denmark in the Euro 2020 Final.

Who featured and what happened?

Photo by Will Palmer/SPP/Sipa USA

Italy 1-1 Spain AET 4-2 pens | Semi-Final

The highlight of the first half saw Chelsea's Emerson hit the bar as the wing-back was causing riot down the Spain right hand-side in an all Blue batle against Azpilicueta.

Italy found the first goal in the second half, a superb solo effort from Juventus' Federico Chiesa, turning onto his right foot to hit an unstoppable shot into the right hand side of the Spanish goal.

Former Blue Alvaro Morata equalised off the bench, playing a lovley one-two with Dani Olmo before sending Gianluigi Donnaruma the wrong was to slot home.

The game headed to extra-time with Emerson and Azpilicueta withdrawn before the break.

Spain looked the brighter of the two sides in extra-time with Olmo testing Donnaruma from a free-kick but the Italians held strong to keep the Spaniards out in the first period of extra-time.

The second half of extra-time saw the Italians push forward and Domenico Berardi had the ball in the back of the net, however the goal was disallowed due to a clear offside.

The match ended as a draw, going to penalties.

With former Blue Morata missing a penalty, Jorginho had the chance to send Italy through with the fifth penalty of the shooutout.

And so he did, a typical hop, skip and jump from the Italian saw his nation through to the Final.

