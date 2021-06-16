Euro 2020 Round Up / Wednesday 16 June: Jorginho & Ampadu Earn Wins With Italy & Wales

Day six of the tournament and matchday two got underway.

Two Chelsea players featured on day six of the European Championships.

Ethan Ampadu and Jorginho both featured on Wednesday night. Emerson Palmieri was left waiting patiently for the second consecutive game for the Italians on the bench.

Who featured and what happened?

Turkey 0-2 Wales | Group A - Matchday 2

Ethan Ampadu came on as a second half substitute during Wales' two nil win over Turkey. Robert Page's side have now edged mightily close to qualifying for the knockout stages, sitting on four points currently.

Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring in the 43rd minute after he chested down and slotted into the back of the net two minutes before half time.

Gareth Bale blazed a penalty over but in stoppage time Conor Roberts sealed the three points for Wales.

Ampadu came on with 17 minutes to play and he showed his high level of maturity with Wales closing the game out.

Italy 3-0 Switzerland | Group A - Matchday 2

Jorginho started for the Azzuri in Rome as they cruised to a three nil victory over the Swiss. A brace from Manuel Locatelli was wrapped up by Ciro Immobile to seal the three points in a deserved win for Roberto Mancini's side as they climbed to the top of Group A.

Jorginho was outstanding once again in the midfield on Wednesday night, while Emerson Palmieri remained on the bench.

Italy have confirmed their progression into the last-16 of the Championships.

Up to two Chelsea players could feature on Thursday when Denmark and Belgium face off in Group B.



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube