Euro 2020 Round Up / Wednesday 23 June: Azpilicueta Starts As Spain Smash Slovakia, Havertz Bags As Germany Draw and France Advance

Five Chelsea players featured on Wednesday at the European Championships.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta played 75 minutes as Spain looked comfortable, putting five past a poor Slovakia side.

Elsewhere, Kai Havertz, Antonio Rudiger and N'Golo Kante all started for their countries whilst Timo Werner, Kurt Zouma and Olivier Giroud were named amongst the substitutes.

Who featured and what happened?

Slovakia 0-5 Spain | Group E - Matchday 3

Cesar Azpilicueta started for Spain in a must win match against Slovakia. The Spaniards sat in third place, on two points going into the game.

The Spanish side dominated the first half and should have been ahead from the penalty spot on the 12th minute. Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke was brought down, but unfortunately former Blue Alvaro Morata could not beat the goalkeeper from his spot kick.

Spain found the breakthrough before half time through a Martin Dubravka own goal. Slovakia gave away possession cheaply and Pablo Sarabia hit a strike off the crossbar. The ball flew into the air as Newcastle goalkeeper Dubravka tried to judge the flight of the ball but ended up palming the falling ball into the back of his own net.

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte doubled the Spanish lead on the stroke of half-time, meeting Chelsea target Gerard Moreno's cross to nod home.

It was more of the same in the second half as Sarabia bagged his second of the game on 56 minutes.

Sarabia then bagged an assist 11 minutes later, setting up Manchester City's Ferran Torres to score.

Spain added a fifth through another own goal as a Pau Torres header is sliced Kucka

Azpilicueta was solid throughout, although never really tested down his right-hand side but the Chelsea captain kept a clean sheet before being replaced with 15 minutes to go.

Spain advance to face Croatia in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Portugal 2-2 France | Group F - Matchday 3

A thrilling affair in Budapest ended in a draw. It was a game of entertainment, but penalties - three in total.

Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal ahead in the 31st minute, slotting away from the spot after Hugo Lloris fouled Danilo in the box. 18 minutes later and France got their turn from the penalty spot in added time in the first half. Kylian Mbappe was fouled by Nelson Semedo and Karim Benzema stepped up and beat Rui Patricio.

France completed their turnaround three minutes into the second-half. Benzema bagged his brace, finding the bottom corner after a sublime ball from Paul Pogba, beating the offside flag in the process.

On the hour mark though, Ronaldo got his second of the game, again from the penalty spot following a handball to tie the game up.



There were plenty of twists and turns in Group F throughout the 90 minutes, but it sees France top the group and Portugal finish third.

Germany 2-2 Hungary | Group F - Matchday 3

Antonio Rudiger and Kai Havertz started for Germany as they secured a draw to knock Hungary out.

It was a nightmare start for the Germans, going 1-0 down after 10 minutes to and Adam Szalai diving header.

The Hungarians battled hard to hold onto a well deserved half-time lead.

The second half saw an equaliser for the Germans and it was Chelsea starboy Kai Havertz with the goal. Goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi came charging out of to try and punch away a free-kick and misses the ball completely, allowing Mats Hummels to head back towards Kai Havertz who cooly finishes.

However, moments later the Germans were behind once more. Straight from kick-off, Andras Schafer restores the Hungarian lead. A long ball draws out Manuel Neueur and Schlager beats the German to the ball, sticking his head in to fire the underdogs back in front.

Germany made it all square with five minutes to go and another Chelsea player was involved. Timo Werner, off the bench, combined with former Chelsea academy player Jamal Musiala before unleashing a shot, which deflected to Leon Goretska to drill home.

The point sees Germany, Portugal and France all advance to the next round - with England facing Germany in the next round.

