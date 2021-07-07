Euro 2020 Round Up / Wednesday 7 July: England Edge Past Denmark to Set Up Italy Final

The two teams in the final have now been decided.

Five Chelsea players will be in the final of the 2021 (2020) European Championships, it has now been confirmed.

Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri sealed their spot with Italy on Tuesday and Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Reece James will join them in Sunday's final.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are the two Blues to fall at the semi-final hurdle.

- will face Italy in the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday evening at Wembley.

Who featured and what happened?



England 2-1 AET Denmark | Semi-Final

England got off to a fast start at Wembley but couldn't find a reward for their quick opening to the semi final. Denmark started to force their way back into the tie, forcing Gareth Southgate's side into error after error.

And on the half hour mark, England conceded their first goal of Euro 2020. A stunning free-kick from Mikkel Damsgaard from distance was too good for Jordan Pickford, flying into the roof of the net to give the Danes a deserved lead.

But England response was good, and quick. Raheem Sterling was denied from point blank range by Kasper Schmeichel through a sublime stop, but a minute or so later six minutes before the break, the Three Lions had their leveller. Harry Kane slipped in Bukayo Saka and he played it across the box which saw Simon Kjaer put into his own net.

The game went to extra-time as no side could find a winner inside 90 minutes. And England went ahead in the first half of extra time. Raheem Sterling was fouled in the box and Harry Kane had his initial penalty saved, but scored the rebound to send Wembley into ecstasy .

And the Three Lions managed to hold on to set up a final against Italy. One game away from the trophy coming home.

Italy versus England. Wembley Stadium. Sunday. The final, and decisive match.

