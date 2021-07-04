'Football Is a Team Sport' - Reece James' Perfect Response to England Reaching Euro Semis

They are showing the best of the best mentality.

Reece James hit back at trolls during England's celebrations on Saturday night in Rome after they reached the semi-finals of the European Championships.

The 21-year-old was left out of the matchday squad by Gareth Southgate on Saturday in Rome after Kyle Walker was preferred to start at right-back for the Three Lions.

James has only featured once this tournament so far, that was during the nil nil draw versus Scotland in the group stages.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

But it has been a collective effort by England, from all of the 26-man squad, and that was recognised by the mentality shown by James at full-time when he expressed his delight at his country reaching the semi-final stages.

What happened?

England thrashed Ukraine in Rome on Saturday by four goals to nil to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Harry Kane bagged a brace, while Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson got on the scoresheet which included a Mason Mount assist to set up a last four tie against Denmark on Wednesday night at Wembley.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA/BPA)

Click here to see how all of the Chelsea players reacted to reaching the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

What was said?

James took to Twitter post-match to show his pride and emotion of reaching the last four.

He tweeted: "Heading to the semi-finals."

A user replied, writing "You didn't play," after James was left out of the squad entirely.

But that didn't affect the Chelsea defender. He hit back with the perfect message.

"Football is a team sport. No I in team."

