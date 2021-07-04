Gareth Southgate Hails Ben Chilwell After Not Featuring for England at Euro 2020

Ben Chilwell has been praised by England boss Gareth Southgate having not yet featured for the Three Lions at Euro 2020.

The 24-year-old has had to remain extremely patient during this summer's tournament. He hasn't played a minute for England and he has also had to self-isolate for ten days.

Chilwell hasn't made an appearance, missing the last group game against Czech Republic due to self-isolation, and was left out of the squad against Germany entirely before returning to the bench on Saturday against Ukraine, being an unused substitute in Rome.

England

The full-back has seen Luke Shaw and Kieran Trippier preferred at left-back, but Southgate made sure to pick out the Blues star among others for their role in the camp.

What was said?

Following England's win in Rome, Southgate ensured to touch on the names who had yet to feature for the Three Lions during the tournament and praised their role that they've played in the squad.

"The players have been fantastic," Southgate told BBC Sport. "To play as well as they did in a game where there’s so much resting on it was really impressive.

"It’s a strange feeling. I’m actually, at this moment, thinking of the players that didn’t get on the pitch because the likes of Conor Coady, Ben Chilwell, Sam Johnstone, Aaron Ramsdale - they’re the ones that are making this team successful because the spirit of this group is phenomenal. Whoever comes in does the job.

“I’m spending more energy worrying about the three I have to leave out of the 26 because they’re all good players, none of them deserve to be left out, they’re all giving everything in training, so none of it is because I don’t think they’re up to the level. But we have got to make those decisions, the right call for the right game, the right system, but all of the players have been brilliant."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube