Antonio Rudiger Fitness Latest: Germany to Make Late Decision Ahead Of England Clash

A late decision will be made on Antonio Rudiger's inclusion for Germany against England on Tuesday night at Wembley.

The 28-year-old missed training last week through a cold but returned to training on Monday in their final session prior to the clash in London.

Rudiger, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner could all feature against their Chelsea counterparts with Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Mason Mount all set to be available for use on Tuesday.

But Joachim Low, Germany's manager, has offered a fitness update and has confirmed Rudiger and Robin Gosens are doubts due to illness.

What has been said?

Ahead of the last-16 clash, Low revealed on Rudiger and Gosens: "They had caught a cold, symptoms of a cold, they haven't felt so well, not powerful and so we took some blood samples and there are low infections, small infections.

"Maybe it gets better in one day, maybe they get up [on Tuesday] and feel well already but maybe, on the other hand, it can get worse overnight so we have to wait."

What else has been said?

Havertz is looking forward to playing against England on Tuesday at Wembley in the English capital, his home now with Chelsea.

“Of course, this is a special game for me," he said ahead of the last-16 tie. "I’ve played at Wembley at one point or another. It’s a big game for all of us and we’ll do everything we can to win.”

