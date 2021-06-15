Germany Use Kai Havertz Bluff Ahead Of France Euro 2020 Opener

Sports Illustrated home
How Kai Havertz Was Used in Germany Bluff to Trick France Ahead Of Euro 2020 Opener

But has it worked?
Author:
Publish date:

Kai Havertz is still set to start for Germany on Tuesday night against France in their first match of the European Championships this summer.

The 22-year-old is hoping to clinch European glory with his country after conquering Europe with Chelsea. 

Havertz is set to be an integral part of the Germany squad this summer for the Euros under Joachim Low, and it was reported on Monday that the Chelsea attacker would start against France on Tuesday evening. 

sipa_33750686

He is joined by Chelsea duo Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner in the Germany who will come up against their Blues teammates Kurt Zouma, N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud in Munich.

But there was a potential change of plan for Havertz's role on Tuesday night.

What was the plan?

As reported by BILD, Germany's final training session ahead of their Group F opener saw the starting XI all in pink bibs. However, Havertz wasn't wearing one. Leroy Sane was, which appeared to show he was in the starting XI for Tuesday night. 

But as per the report, Low used that as a bluff after noticing people were able to see the training session on Monday evening.

Havertz is still expected to play ahead of Sane for their first group game. Antonio Rudiger is also set to start in defence, while Werner will begin on the bench.

1,w=1489,q=low,c=0.bild

What has Kai Havertz said ahead of the European Championships?

Telling Suddeutsche Zeitung, Havertz said: "We're with the national team, we have different processes and different goals here.

"Of course, this title gives me tailwind and a lot of self-confidence, but there's no point in feeling like a Champions League winner if you screw up the European Championship afterwards."

Germany's full squad for the European Championships

*Chelsea players in bold italic

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Manuel Neuer, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Matthias Ginter, Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule

Midfielders: Emre Can, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Kai Havertz, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Florian Neuhaus

Forwards: Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Timo Werner, Leroy Sane, Kevin Kolland

