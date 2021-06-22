Scotland Manager Opens up on How Billy Gilmour is Feeling After Contracting COVID-19

Sports Illustrated home
Billy Gilmour's Emotions Revealed Ahead of Missing Scotland's Final Group Match Against Croatia

The midfielder impressed against England but is set to miss the last match after testing positive for COVID-19.
Scotland manager Steve Clarke has opened up on Billy Gilmour's emotions, following the news that the Chelsea midfielder will miss out on Scotland's final group match against Croatia.

Chelsea midfielder Gilmour is having to isolate for 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19, despite being asympromatic.

The 20-year-old impressed in Scotland's 0-0 draw against England, picking up the Man of the Match award but will miss his country's final group match against Croatia.

Chelsea's Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour and Ben Chilwell are all isolating, however Reece James is still available for selection

Following the news, England and Chelsea players Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have also been force to isolate after reportedly having a 20 minute conversation with Gilmour in the tunnel following the draw.

Discussions have been ongoing but it has now been confirmed that the pair will miss England’s last Group D match against Czech Republic on Tuesday night. 

If England doesn't finish top of their group, the pair will miss the last-16. But if England does, it’s still very unlikely they would feature due to the pair missing all of the preparations with the rest of the squad.

What did Steve Clarke say about Gilmour?

Speaking to Sky Sports, former Chelsea player and coach, and now Scotland manager Steve Clarke opened up on how Gilmour is feeling following the disappointing news.

"He's upset, as you would expect. He has no symptoms, hopefully his health will hold up. Hopefully he'll get back to playing as quickly as possible.

"Obviously a blow for us but a chance for someone else.

"Billy would have started the game and now he won't, so it's a chance for someone else to come into the team and make themselves a national hero."

