Harry Maguire Backs Mason Mount to Face Germany in Euro 2020 Clash

Harry Maguire has backed Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount to return to the Three Lions team if he is recalled by Gareth Southgate against Germany.

Mount, along with Ben Chilwell have come out of isolation (as of midnight on Tuesday morning) and are in contention to feature against Germany at Wembley on Tuesday night in the Round of 16 at the European Championships.

The pair have been training individually since they were forced to self-isolate after Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour tested positive for Covid-19.

Out of the two, Mount is more likely to feature and despite there being possible fitness concerns, Harry Maguire believes Mount will be ready if Southgate requires him at Wembley.

What Harry Maguire has said

Speaking to ITV: "For sure he's a fit lad, I think he's been doing work from a distance and working away from the group. I'm sure he's been doing a lot of running as well because there's not much you can do when you're working away from the group.

"His fitness will be there so I'm sure he'll be available, well I hope he'll be available because he's a big part of the team, as is Ben as well.

"It's been disappointing for those, we had to make sure we had to beat Czech Republic to put a smile on their faces as I'm sure they were kicking every ball watching it on TV. It's disappointing, but like I say I'm sure they'll be available."

