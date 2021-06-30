Havertz: Germany's Euro 2020 Exit to England 'Tough to Take'

Kai Havertz has admitted Germany's Euro 2020 exit is 'tough to take' after they were knocked out at the Round of 16 stage.

The 22-year-old started for the Germans at Wembley on Tuesday but they were beaten two nil by Gareth Southgate's men. Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane's goals in the final 15 minutes were enough for the Three Lions to progress into the quarter-finals.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Despite the defeat Havertz was outstanding, like he has been all of the tournament for Germany. He could've, and probably should've, had an assist on Tuesday when he played Thomas Muller in one-on-one against Jordan Pickford but he fired wide.

Havertz looked back on the defeat and rued the lack of created chances, but has called on his fellow countrymen to keep going.

What Kai Havertz said

"All the offensive players had good chances so it’s not only about Thomas, it’s about the whole team.

"We could have created more chances but we didn’t do that so it’s very tough to take."

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

He added on the departing coach, Joachim Low: "It’s very hard for us. For Germany, he has been the biggest manager of all time. The whole country is proud of him and the players are proud of him because his career has been unbelievable.

"We are very disappointed not to give him the best ending but he’s a great manager and a great person for all of us.

"England has a good squad with good players but we have them too so of course we are very disappointed to lose the game.

"It’s hard for us to take but we have to keep on going."

Havertz also penned a message on social media on Wednesday.

He wrote: "This was a tough one to take. But football is about the up’s, down’s and learnings. Ones which we will take and put into future tournaments. Thank you to all the fans who have supported and we will come back stronger!"

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube