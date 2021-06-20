Kai Havertz Makes History as Germany See Off Portugal

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Havertz Makes History

A man of the match performance and historical goal for the Champions League winner.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Kai Havertz became the first Chelsea player to score at Euro 2020 when he tapped home a Robert Gosens cross to put Germany 3-1 up against Portugal.

Portugal were leading in the match through Cristiano Ronaldo but Havertz forced Ruben Dias into scoring an own goal to level the scores on the 35th minute. Four minutes later, Germany took the lead through a Raphael Guerreiro own goal. Havertz added his first goal at the tournament on the 51st minute before Gosens made it 4-1. Liverpool's Diogo Jota grabbed a consolation minutes later.

However, as well as becoming the first Chelsea player to net at the tournament, Havertz also became the youngest German goalscorer in European Championship history just eight days after his 22nd birthday.

Havertz became Germany's youngeste ever goalscorer at a European Championship

Havertz became Germany's youngeste ever goalscorer at a European Championship

What did Havertz say after the game?

“You could see that we had a lot of joy in the game. We had a lot of chances. We can be very satisfied with the game. I didn’t hear that much of the criticism, I always try to stay relaxed about it”

 “I think we can be satisfied overall with the performance. We knew that Portugal is a tough opponent, just like France. I think we did well. Of course, I’m also happy about the goal. After losing the game against France, it was important for us not to throw everything out of kilter right away, but to stay a bit true to our line and have confidence in the system and our players. The national coach has given us a lot of confidence. We are happy to have scored three points today. The victory was very important for us. The game against France was unfortunate, so the three-points was very important.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33814931
Euro 2020

Kai Havertz Makes History as Germany See Off Portugal

sipa_29035776
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Interested in Luka Jovic

sipa_33764440
Euro 2020

What Kai Havertz said following his goal in Germany's 4-2 victory against

1003178541
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Sunday 20 June

1003199115
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Round Up / Saturday 19 June: Kai Havertz Nets for Germany in Portugal Win

sipa_33280365
Transfer News

Report: Achraf Hakimi to Chelsea Latest - Blues 'Still in the Game' for €80M Deal Amid PSG Interest

1003193824
Euro 2020

What Mason Mount Thought Of Billy Gilmour's Scotland Performance vs England

sipa_33280365
Transfer News

Report: PSG Take 'Step Closer' in Race to Sign Chelsea Target Achraf Hakimi