Kai Havertz Makes History as Germany See Off Portugal

Kai Havertz became the first Chelsea player to score at Euro 2020 when he tapped home a Robert Gosens cross to put Germany 3-1 up against Portugal.

Portugal were leading in the match through Cristiano Ronaldo but Havertz forced Ruben Dias into scoring an own goal to level the scores on the 35th minute. Four minutes later, Germany took the lead through a Raphael Guerreiro own goal. Havertz added his first goal at the tournament on the 51st minute before Gosens made it 4-1. Liverpool's Diogo Jota grabbed a consolation minutes later.

However, as well as becoming the first Chelsea player to net at the tournament, Havertz also became the youngest German goalscorer in European Championship history just eight days after his 22nd birthday.

Havertz became Germany's youngeste ever goalscorer at a European Championship Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

What did Havertz say after the game?

“You could see that we had a lot of joy in the game. We had a lot of chances. We can be very satisfied with the game. I didn’t hear that much of the criticism, I always try to stay relaxed about it”

“I think we can be satisfied overall with the performance. We knew that Portugal is a tough opponent, just like France. I think we did well. Of course, I’m also happy about the goal. After losing the game against France, it was important for us not to throw everything out of kilter right away, but to stay a bit true to our line and have confidence in the system and our players. The national coach has given us a lot of confidence. We are happy to have scored three points today. The victory was very important for us. The game against France was unfortunate, so the three-points was very important.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube