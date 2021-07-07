'It Was a Struggle' - Jorginho Makes Euro 2020 Admission After Italy Reach Final

Jorginho recognised the struggles of Italy reaching the final of Euro 2020 but believes the Azzurri are fully deserving of their place.

The 29-year-old ensured his country progressed into the final of the tournament after netting the winning penalty on Tuesday night at Wembley to see off Spain 4-2 on penalties after it finished all square (1-1) after 90 minutes, and extra-time.

Azzurri

Watch the winning penalty here.

Italy are 33 games unbeaten now under Roberto Mancini, a phenomenal record, and are now one game away from winning the European tournament.

They saw off Turkey, Switzerland and Wales in the group stages, and then got past Austria, Belgium and then Spain to reach the final.

Jorginho has been a standout for the Azzurri throughout, to little surprise, and reflected on their campaign so far this summer.

“It was a struggle against a great team that made us run so hard, we knew we’d have to suffer, but we believed to the end and in my view deserved to win,” Jorginho told Sky Sport Italia on the win over Spain.

"Italy never give up, we always believe. This is a marvellous squad that deserves all the best, because we suffer together, we play together, laugh together, joke together and like all families can argue together at times, but we always end up there together."

The Chelsea midfielder also commented on his ice cold spot kick which sent Spain and Cesar Azpilicueta packing.

He added: “When you take the kick, you feel this weight fall off your shoulders! I tried to forget everything around me, focus on what I’d trained to do, took a deep breath and got on with it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube