Jorginho Breaks Euro 2020 Record During Italy's Win vs Spain at Wembley

Another record for the Azzuri.
Jorginho has broken the record for the amount of interceptions in a single game at the European Championships.

The Azzurri midfielder scored the winning penalty to seal a 4-2 win on penalties against Spain at Wembley to book their spot in the final. It ended 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra-time.

But his winning penalty wasn't all that he contributed. His dogged work in the midfield was recognised and it saw him go onto break a record as Italy moved to 33 games unbeaten.

Watch the winning penalty here.

What record did Jorginho break?

The 29-year-old made eight interceptions against Spain, which is the most a player has ever made in a game at the European Championships.

What Jorginho said after their penalty shootout win

“It was a struggle against a great team that made us run so hard, we knew we’d have to suffer, but we believed to the end and in my view deserved to win.

"Italy never give up, we always believe. This is a marvellous squad that deserves all the best, because we suffer together, we play together, laugh together, joke together and like all families can argue together at times, but we always end up there together."

On his winning penalty, he added: “When you take the kick, you feel this weight fall off your shoulders! I tried to forget everything around me, focus on what I’d trained to do, took a deep breath and got on with it."

