Jorginho Named in Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament After Italy Win

Jorginho Named in Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament

The player is being rewarded for his preformances.
Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho was named in the WhoScored Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament on the way to lifting the trophy.

The midfielder played every game for the Italians and was instrumental in their run as they were crowned champions.

It has now been revealed that the midfielder was ranked among the best at the tournament, judging by his WhoScored rating.

Jorginho's rating, calculated as an average of every game, was 7.28 as the midfielder impressed for his country.

This has led to interest in the midfielder from top European clubs.

However, the Italian is set to stay at Chelsea for the foreseeable future as his agent, Joao Santos said: “He’s staying at Chelsea after the Euros. Tuchel trusts Jorginho and he’ll be part of the team next season.”

Jorginho's impressive performances have also led to the double European Champion being tipped for this year's Ballon d'Or award, however speaking previoulsy he played down his chances.

“I don’t think about it, everything that is happening is the consequence of hard work. My priority is the group. Rejoicing together with my teammates and friends, is more beautiful than rejoicing alone.” he said.

sipa_34019384

Former Chelsea managerMaurizio Sarri, who brought Jorginho to Chelsea has tipped the 29-year-old for the award.

Speaking on Jorginho's chances at the Ballon d'Or, Sarri said: “If Italy were to win the European Championship, it is clear that he would become one (a favourite for the award),

"He is a refined player, probably not understandable by everyone. You have to set your eyes on him and only watch him in the game. He is so good and intelligent that he makes everything seem easy, rarely anything spectacular remains in your eyes. This is its greatness.”

sipa_34019383
