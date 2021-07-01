Jorginho on His Future in Management, The Ballon D'or And Former Blues Before Facing Belgium at Euro 2020

Italy and Chelsea star Jorginho has spoken to the press ahead of his country's Euro 2020 quarter-final clash against Belgium.

Jorginho has been instrumental in Italy's midfield, putting in several impressive performances as the Azzurri have looked good at the tournament.

Speaking at a press conference in Coverciano, Jorginho looked forward to the quarter-finals and answered several personal questions.

Jorginho has been impressive under Thomas Tuchel and continued his good form into Euro 2020 (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What did Jorginho say?

Last week, Jorginho's Italian teammate Lorenzo Insigne suggested that the midfielder should be in the conversation as one of the candidates for the Ballon D'or.

When asked about the possibility of adding a personal accolade to Chelsea's Champions League win and potential Euro 2020 win with Italy, Jorginho said: “I don’t think about it, everything that is happening is the consequence of hard work. My priority is the group. Rejoicing together with my teammates and friends, is more beautiful than rejoicing alone,”

Looking ahead to their fixture against Belgium, where Jorginho could come up against Chelsea teammate Michy Batshuayi, the Italian said: “We are aware there isn’t room for mistakes. It would be wrong to think we have already achieved something important,

“We need to work more and more. We are on the right path, we need to grit our teeth and we are doing it,

“We must respect the first team in the ranking, but everybody has weak points, If I were the coach I’d try to find them and avoid their strong points. (Roberto) Mancini didn’t ask me for advice, he is the coach."

Jorginho has been a vital part of Italy's midfield, playing every game at Euro 2020 Photo by Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse/Sipa USA

Jorginho will face off in a midfield battle against former Blue Kevin De Bruyne, after facing the Belgian four times already last season - including coming out on top against the Manchester City man in the Champions League final.

"I don’t know if it’s a good or bad thing to play against De Bruyne so many times." Jorginho said. "He makes the difference, his footballing intelligence is huge, above the average.

“It’s hard to stop him, he always finds the space. He should not be given time to turn around or he can become really difficult to stop.”

Further questions went on to ask if Nico Barella could play the same role as N’Golo Kante at Chelsea in man-marking De Bruyne when the Italians face Belgium.

“I don’t know, it could be an option, but you should ask the coach, I don’t know if De Bruyne will play,” Jorginho admitted.

Jorginho ended the season as Chelsea's top goal-scorer in the Premier League Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The press continued to ask Jorginho about another former Blue in Romelu Lukaku, with the Chelsea number 5 believing that his two central defenders would win a battle against the Inter striker.

“If you ask me (who wins the battle), I say Chiellini and Bonucci, it’s two against one….

“There are no surprises, there are no easy games,” Jorginho continued.

Future boss? Jorginho hinted at a future role in management Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Jorginho praised Italy coach Roberto Mancini and didn’t rule out becoming a coach at the end of his playing career.

“Everybody has a great tactical organization. We continue to believe, we’ll see where we end up. I hope that the group’s hunger and determination will help us.

“Mancini believes in us and we can feel it. He is helping and supporting us, all the time.

“Will I become a coach too? It could be, but once you become a coach, you have no more private life, let’s see.”

