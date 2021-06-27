Kai Havertz Looks Forward to Special Game Against England

The German is looking to cause havoc on English soil.

Chelsea Champions League winner Kai Havertz is looking forward to coming up against England in what will be a 'special game' for the youngster following his first season in the Premier League.

Havertz is one of three players in the German squad to face England on Tuesday, with Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger also likely to feature.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, the 22-year-old discussed his emotions about playing at Wembley.

“Of course, this is a special game for me." he said.

Kai Havertz scored an important goal against Hungary to see Germany progress Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

The forward continued: “I’ve played at Wembley at one point or another. It’s a big game for all of us and we’ll do everything we can to win.”

Being asked about the potential of a penalty shoot-out, the German said: “Of course, you have to be prepared and after training you sometimes take a penalty or two.

“But the 120 minutes before that are much more important and we’ll try to win the game before then. If that happens, I would definitely take a penalty.”

Kai Havertz will be coming up against fellow Chelsea youngster Mason Mount on Tuesday Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Havertz has been the stand-out player for Germany at the European Championship, netting two goals in three games as his morale is high following the Champions League win.

These performances have led to Havertz being named the favourite to win Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2020.

Havertz's Germany face off against Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell's England on Tuesday evening.

