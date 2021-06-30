'Tough One to Take' - Kai Havertz's Defiant Message Following Germany's Euro 2020 Defeat to England

Sports Illustrated home
Kai Havertz Pens Emotional Message Following Germany's Euro 2020 Defeat to England

Time to rest up ahead of a big season.
Author:
Publish date:

Kai Havertz has taken to social media after Germany were knocked out of the European Championships to England.

The 22-year-old was key player for Germany at the tournament but his positive display at Wembley wasn't enough for Joachim Low's side on Tuesday evening.

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane got on the scoresheet in the final 15 minutes to knock Havertz and co out, leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of the Germans.

Havertz will now go away and take a well deserved break before joining back up with Chelsea, the current European Champions, ahead of the new season.

sipa_33938039

It wasn't to be for Havertz, to win the European double for club and country, but he took time out to thank the Germany supporters once he reflected on a defeat which was a 'tough one to take'.

What did he write?

Havertz took to social media on Wednesday afternoon, the day after Germany's exit.

He took the time to reflect on the defeat and thanked the German faithful for their support over the course of the tournament.

"This was a tough one to take. But football is about the up’s, down’s and learnings. Ones which we will take and put into future tournaments. Thank you to all the fans who have supported and we will come back stronger!"

What else did Kai Havertz say?

Straight after the match at Wembley, Havertz fronted up to the media following the exit. A defeat difficult to take, but the 22-year-old was honest in his reflections of the 90 minutes.

He said"We could have created more chances but we didn’t do that so it’s very tough to take."

"It’s very hard for us. For Germany, he has been the biggest manager of all time," added Havertz on the departing boss, Joachim Low. "The whole country is proud of him and the players are proud of him because his career has been unbelievable.

sipa_33938072

"We are very disappointed not to give him the best ending but he’s a great manager and a great person for all of us.

"England has a good squad with good players but we have them too so of course we are very disappointed to lose the game.

"It’s hard for us to take but we have to keep on going."

sipa_33937726
